Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Set to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Dobes is expected to patrol the crease at home versus Washington on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

It will be Sam Montembeault who gets the first game coming out of the break, featuring against the Isles on Thursday before Dobes gets the nod Saturday. IN his last seven appearances, the 24-year-old Dobes hasn't suffered a regulation loss, going 6-0-1 with a .886 save percentage.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
