Jakub Dobes News: Set to start Tuesday
Dobes will get the starting nod at home against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, RDS.ca reports.
Dobes has continued to rack up wins, securing five victories in his last seven outings while posting a 5-1-1 record and 3.11 GAA. Overall, the young netminder is 20-6-4 this season in just 30 appearances. Dobes should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline FalloutYesterday
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 72 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 72 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 289 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More