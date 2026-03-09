Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Set to start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Dobes will get the starting nod at home against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, RDS.ca reports.

Dobes has continued to rack up wins, securing five victories in his last seven outings while posting a 5-1-1 record and 3.11 GAA. Overall, the young netminder is 20-6-4 this season in just 30 appearances. Dobes should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago