Jakub Dobes News: Set to start Tuesday

Dobes will get the starting nod at home against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, RDS.ca reports.

Dobes has continued to rack up wins, securing five victories in his last seven outings while posting a 5-1-1 record and 3.11 GAA. Overall, the young netminder is 20-6-4 this season in just 30 appearances. Dobes should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward.