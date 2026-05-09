Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Sharp in Game 2 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Dobes made 28 saves Friday in the Canadiens' 5-1 win over the Sabres in Game 2 of their second-round series.

After getting beaten four times on just 16 shots in Game 1, Dobes was back in elite form for the second game in Buffalo, with his shutout getting spoiled late in the second period by Zach Benson. The 24-year-old netminder has been one of the biggest surprises of the postseason so far, posting a 2.14 GAA and .917 save percentage through nine starts, and Dobes will look to stay locked in as the series shifts to Montreal for Game 3 on Sunday.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 6-7
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 6-7
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 3
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago