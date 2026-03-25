Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Shines in net Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Dobes turned aside 41 of 43 shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Dobes was exceptional Tuesday, as he helped the Canadiens earn a three-goal win despite the Hurricanes outshooting the Habs 43-18. His performance Tuesday was just the second outing of his 51-game NHL career where he made 40-plus saves. With Tuesday's big win, the 24-year-old netminder has a 23-8-4 record, a 2.88 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 35 appearances this season. Since the Olympic break, Dobes has trended in the right direction with a 5-3-0 record, a 2.64 GAA and a .909 save percentage over eight appearances. He's heating up at the right time, making him a strong option in two-goalie formats for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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