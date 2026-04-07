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Jakub Dobes News: Sixth win in row

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:19pm

Dobes made 30 saves Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Panthers.

It was Dobes' sixth win in a row; he's 10-3-0 since the Olympic break. He has been instrumental in the Habs' surge into a tie for first in the Atlantic, and right now, it looks like Dobes and Jacob Fowler are the netminders of choice headed into the postseason. Dobes has no pro experience in the postseason, but his success can't be denied.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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