Jakub Dobes News: Slated to start against Nashville

Dobes led the Canadiens onto the ice for Sunday's warmups, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Nashville.

Dobes hasn't appeared in any of the Canadiens' last five games, but he'll draw the start in the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday. Over five appearances since the start of March, he's gone 1-2-1 with a 3.69 GAA and .874 save percentage.