Jakub Dobes News: Slated to start Saturday

Dobes is expected to start on the road against the Kings on Saturday, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Dobes stopped 21 of 27 shots en route to a 7-5 loss to San Jose in his last start Tuesday. He's 19-6-4 with a 3.03 GAA and an .889 save percentage in 29 appearances in 2025-26. The Kings are tied for 30th in goals per game with 2.56, though Los Angeles is coming off a 5-3 victory over the Islanders on Thursday.