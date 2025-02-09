Jakub Dobes News: Spared loss after quick hook

Dobes gave up three goals on eight shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Dobes was pulled for Sam Montembeault after giving up a goal to Brayden Point early in the second period. The Canadiens managed to cover the damage Dobes did, sparing him the loss despite his poor performance. He's still winless in his last four outings with 15 goals allowed in that span after opening his career with five straight wins. Dobes is at 5-2-1 with a 2.71 GAA and a .908 save percentage through nine appearances. While his hot start earned him some attention, he should be treated like any other backup goalie on a bad team for fantasy purposes.