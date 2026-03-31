Jakub Dobes News: Sparkles in fourth straight win

Dobes made 36 saves in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

The score betrays what actually happened Tuesday. The Habs scored twice into an empty net. The ice had been tilted toward the Habs' net all night, and Dobes was outstanding. He had to be -- he was dueling with the NHL's best netminder in Andrei Vasilevskiy. Dobes now has won four straight starts with just five goals allowed (.965 save percentage). And he's helped the Habs climb to within two points of the Bolts for second in the Atlantic division.