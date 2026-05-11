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Jakub Dobes News: Stands tall in Game 3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Dobes made 26 saves Sunday during the Canadiens' 6-2 win over the Sabres in Game 3 of their second-round series.

Tage Thompson knocked a puck past Dobes just 53 seconds into the first period, but he shook it off and allowed only a power-play tally by Rasmus Dahlin the rest of the way as Montreal's offense took control. The 24-year-old netminder sports an impressive 2.13 GAA and .918 save percentage through his first 10 career playoff starts heading into Game 4 on Tuesday, as the Habs look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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