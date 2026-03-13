Jakub Dobes News: Starter for Saturday

Dobes will defend the home cage versus San Jose on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Dobes has won his last two starts, giving up four goals on 57 shots in victories over Toronto and Los Angeles. The netminder is 21-6-4 with a 2.97 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 31 contests this season. The Sharks are generating 3.08 goals per game this season, 18th in the NHL.