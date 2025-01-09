Jakub Dobes News: Starting Friday

Dobes will be between the visiting pipes in Washington on Friday, Stu Cowen of The Montreal Gazette reports.

Dobes' NHL career has gotten off to a scintillating start, shutting out the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers 4-0, while making 34 saves in his NHL debut, and following that up with a 22-save performance in a 2-1 shootout win over Colorado. Dobes will face the Capitals, who are scoring 3.66 goals per game in 2024-25.