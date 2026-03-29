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Jakub Dobes News: Starting in Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Dobes will defend the road net against the Hurricanes on Sunday, per Canadiens reporter Priyanta Emrith.

Dobes will get the second half of Montreal's back-to-back after Jacob Fowler played in Saturday's 4-1 win over Nashville. The 24-year-old Dobes has won his last two outings, including a 41-save performance in a 5-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Tuesday. He has a 24-8-4 record this campaign with a 2.83 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 36 appearances. Carolina sits fourth in the league with 3.50 goals per game this season.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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