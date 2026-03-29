Jakub Dobes News: Starting in Carolina
Dobes will defend the road net against the Hurricanes on Sunday, per Canadiens reporter Priyanta Emrith.
Dobes will get the second half of Montreal's back-to-back after Jacob Fowler played in Saturday's 4-1 win over Nashville. The 24-year-old Dobes has won his last two outings, including a 41-save performance in a 5-2 victory over the Hurricanes on Tuesday. He has a 24-8-4 record this campaign with a 2.83 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 36 appearances. Carolina sits fourth in the league with 3.50 goals per game this season.
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