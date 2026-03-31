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Jakub Dobes News: Starting in Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Dobes will defend the road net against the Lightning on Tuesday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Dobes has stopped 100 of the 104 shots he has faced during his three-game winning streak. He has earned a 25-8-4 record this season with a 2.78 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 37 appearances. Tampa Bay ranks second in the league during the 2025-26 campaign with 3.60 goals per game.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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