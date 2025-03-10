Fantasy Hockey
Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 2:43pm

Dobes will defend the road net against Seattle on Wednesday.

Dobes will get the second half of Montreal's back-to-back after Sam Montembeault plays in Tuesday's road matchup versus Vancouver. The 23-year-old Dobes stopped 23 shots in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Calgary. He has a 6-3-1 record with one shutout, a 2.49 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Seattle sits 15th in the league with 2.94 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
