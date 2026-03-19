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Jakub Dobes News: Strong game in playoff atmosphere

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Dobes made 25 saves in a 3-1 loss to Detroit on Thursday. He allowed two goals.

Dobes and John Gibson sawed off in a goalie's duel, and the game was tied until the 16:35 mark of the third. He's 3-2-0 in his last five starts with a .917 save percentage in that span. Dobes is 22-8-4 with a 2.91 GAA and .893 save percentage in 33 starts this season. It was a playoff atmosphere in Detroit, and Dobes proved he was up to the pressure. Montreal and Detroit are tied in points for third place in the Atlantic Division.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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