Jakub Dobes News: Strong in Sunday's win
Dobes stopped 34 of 35 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Dobes collected his third straight win with this effort. He limited the Hurricanes to an Andrei Svechnikov power-play tally in the first period, which the Canadiens answered with three goals in the middle frame. Dobes has won six of nine outings in March, allowing two goals or fewer in six of those games. For the season, the 24-year-old netminder is up to 25-8-4 with a 2.78 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 37 appearances. His ability to get wins has helped him secure the No. 1 job in goal. The Canadiens' next game is on the road versus the Lightning on Tuesday.
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