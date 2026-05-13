Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Stuck with tough loss in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Dobes stopped 19 shots Tuesday during the Canadiens' 3-2 loss to the Sabres in Game 4 of their second-round series.

The Habs held a 2-1 loss after the first period, but the offense went cold the rest of the way as puck luck turned against them -- the final two goals against Dobes came on Sabres power plays, and the tying tally came on a Tage Thompson dump-in attempt that took a strange carom out of the corner and deflected in off the leg of the startled netminder while he stood in his crease. Dobes has still allowed more than three goals only once in 11 playoff starts, and he heads into Game 5 on Thursday with a 2.22 GAA and .914 save percentage.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 11-12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 11-12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
3 days ago