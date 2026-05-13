Jakub Dobes News: Stuck with tough loss in Game 4
Dobes stopped 19 shots Tuesday during the Canadiens' 3-2 loss to the Sabres in Game 4 of their second-round series.
The Habs held a 2-1 loss after the first period, but the offense went cold the rest of the way as puck luck turned against them -- the final two goals against Dobes came on Sabres power plays, and the tying tally came on a Tage Thompson dump-in attempt that took a strange carom out of the corner and deflected in off the leg of the startled netminder while he stood in his crease. Dobes has still allowed more than three goals only once in 11 playoff starts, and he heads into Game 5 on Thursday with a 2.22 GAA and .914 save percentage.
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