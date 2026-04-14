Jakub Dobes News: Takes loss in last game of season

Dobes made 21 saves in a 4-2 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Dobes heads into the postseason with two straight losses, with nine goals allowed in that span. Still, he's been excellent this year with a 29-10-4 record overall, 2.78 GAA and .901 save percentage. The playoffs start Saturday, and Dobes and the Canadiens will start the first round on the road in Tampa Bay.