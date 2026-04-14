Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Takes loss in last game of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Dobes made 21 saves in a 4-2 loss to Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Dobes heads into the postseason with two straight losses, with nine goals allowed in that span. Still, he's been excellent this year with a 29-10-4 record overall, 2.78 GAA and .901 save percentage. The playoffs start Saturday, and Dobes and the Canadiens will start the first round on the road in Tampa Bay.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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