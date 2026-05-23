Jakub Dobes News: Takes overtime loss in Game 2
Dobes stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Dobes was far busier than Frederik Andersen, who faced just 12 shots in the game. Dobes did his part to keep things close, but Nikolaj Ehlers' second goal of the contest came at 3:29 of overtime. That prevented Dobes from earning a third straight win -- he continues to struggle to string victories together. He's allowed seven goals on 93 shots over his last three outings, so he doesn't appear to be in danger of losing the crease. Look for the 24-year-old netminder to get the nod again in Game 3 in Montreal on Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 23-24Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 21-222 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 212 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 18-205 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 185 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jakub Dobes See More