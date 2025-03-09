Jakub Dobes News: Takes tough loss in Calgary

Dobes turned aside 23 shots in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Flames.

Joel Farabee ripped a shot past the rookie netminder from the faceoff dot late in the second period, and it was all the offense the home side would need. Dobes has just one win in his last six outings dating back to Jan. 25, going 1-3-1 with a 3.39 GAA and .890 save percentage, but Saturday's effort could encourage coach Martin St. Louis to take some of the load off Sam Montembeault's shoulders.