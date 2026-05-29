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Jakub Dobes News: Tending twine Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 4:40pm

Dobes will guard the road goal in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Hurricanes on Friday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Dobes has lost the last three games, allowing three goals in each of those contests. Despite the skid, head coach Martin St. Louis is sticking with Dobes now that the Canadiens are facing elimination for the third time this postseason.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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