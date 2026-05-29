Jakub Dobes News: Tending twine Friday
Dobes will guard the road goal in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Hurricanes on Friday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Dobes has lost the last three games, allowing three goals in each of those contests. Despite the skid, head coach Martin St. Louis is sticking with Dobes now that the Canadiens are facing elimination for the third time this postseason.
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