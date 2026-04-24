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Jakub Dobes News: Tending twine in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Dobes will protect the home goal versus the Lightning on Friday in Game 3, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Dobes has claimed the No. 1 job for the Canadiens to begin the postseason. He helped them earn a split over the first two games of the series, stopping 51 of 57 shots in those games. Dobes will now try to feed off the energy of the home crowd in Montreal for the next couple of contests.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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