Jakub Dobes News: Tending twine Saturday

Dobes will be between the home pipes versus New Jersey on Saturday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Dobes has been a revelation early in his NHL career. He is a perfect 5-0-0 with a 1.55 GAA and a .941 save percentage. The Canadiens are not pushing him as this will be his sixth game in the Canadiens' last 15 contests, as Sam Montembeault is still considered the No. 1 goaltender. The Devils are generating 3.06 goals per game, 12th in the league this season.