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Jakub Dobes News: Tending twine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 4:28pm

Dobes will guard the road goal in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Hurricanes on Saturday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Dobes posted a 26-save effort to get the win in Game 1 on Thursday. The Hurricanes are likely to bounce back after shaking off the rust following a long break between rounds, but Dobes has largely delivered good results all postseason long. He has allowed two goals or fewer in his last two starts and in eight of his 15 playoff games so far.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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