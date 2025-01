Dobes will be between the home pipes versus the Rangers on Sunday, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Dobes has been excellent through his first four starts of NHL career, posting a perfect 4-0-0 record, .963 save percentage and 0.98 GAA. He made 32 saves in a 3-1 road victory over Dallas on Thursday. The Rangers have played well lately, going 5-0-2 in their last seven contests.