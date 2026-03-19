Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Dobes will patrol the visiting crease in Detroit on Thursday.

Dobes is 10-2-1 since Jan. 1. Overall, the Montreal netminder is 22-7-4 with a 2.93 GAA and an .892 save percentage across 33 appearances in 2025-26. The Red Wings are 20th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.91 goals per game this season.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
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