Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jakub Dobes headshot

Jakub Dobes News: Torched for five goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Dobes allowed five goals on 36 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

The Kings had a 2-1 lead through two periods before the game opened in the third, and Dobes couldn't keep pace. He's now given up 12 goals while going 0-2-1 over his last three outings. He's 5-2-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .917 save percentage through eight NHL starts. The 23-year-old has played well enough at times to earn a little leeway, especially since Cayden Primeau had virtually no good moments during his time in the NHL to begin the season. The Canadiens have a home back-to-back prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break with games against the Devils on Saturday and the Lightning on Sunday. Sam Montembeault and Dobes are likely to split that pair of tough matchups.

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now