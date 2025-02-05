Jakub Dobes News: Torched for five goals

Dobes allowed five goals on 36 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

The Kings had a 2-1 lead through two periods before the game opened in the third, and Dobes couldn't keep pace. He's now given up 12 goals while going 0-2-1 over his last three outings. He's 5-2-1 with a 2.45 GAA and a .917 save percentage through eight NHL starts. The 23-year-old has played well enough at times to earn a little leeway, especially since Cayden Primeau had virtually no good moments during his time in the NHL to begin the season. The Canadiens have a home back-to-back prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off break with games against the Devils on Saturday and the Lightning on Sunday. Sam Montembeault and Dobes are likely to split that pair of tough matchups.