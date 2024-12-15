Jakub Lauko Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Lauko (lower body) is week-to-week after aggravating his previous muscle issue, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Lauko left Saturday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia and was promptly moved to injured reserve. He has two goals, four points, 19 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 48 hits over 24 appearances this season. Devin Shore will replace Lauko in Sunday's lineup against Vegas.