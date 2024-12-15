Fantasy Hockey
Jakub Lauko headshot

Jakub Lauko Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Lauko (lower body) is week-to-week after aggravating his previous muscle issue, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Lauko left Saturday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia and was promptly moved to injured reserve. He has two goals, four points, 19 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 48 hits over 24 appearances this season. Devin Shore will replace Lauko in Sunday's lineup against Vegas.

Jakub Lauko
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
