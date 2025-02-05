Jakub Lauko Injury: Lands on injured reserve

Lauko was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury Wednesday.

Lauko's shift to injured reserve allowed the Wild to claim Vinnie Hinostroza off waivers. Given his IR placement, the 24-year-old Lauko will miss at least the next two games and be sidelined through the 4 Nations Face-Off. It will be the third extended injury stint for Lauko this season, which has no doubt played a factor in his 24-game goal drought dating back to Oct. 29 versus the Penguins.