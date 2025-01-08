Jakub Lauko Injury: Moved to LTIR

Lauko (lower body) has been transferred from IR to long-term injured reserve Wednesday, retroactive to Dec. 14.

Lauko has already served enough time to be activated from LTIR whenever he's healthy, but the Wild likely wouldn't have made this move unless he wasn't close to returning. The 24-year-old has two goals, four points, 16 PIM and 48 hits in 24 appearances with Minnesota in 2024-25.