Jakub Lauko Injury: Won't travel with team
Lauko (lower body) won't travel with the Wild to Detroit for Saturday's game, per Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.
Minnesota will be back at home to host the Red Wings on Tuesday, so Lauko might still be an option for that clash. The 24-year-old has two goals and five points over 33 appearances in 2024-25. He will likely serve in a fourth-line role once he's healthy.
