Jakub Lauko News: Activated off injured reserve
Lauko (lower body) was taken off long-term injured reserve Thursday.
Lauko should be back in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Nashville and will likely replace Marcus Johansson, who suffered an upper-body injury against Edmonton on Wednesday. Considering the 24-year-old Lauko is mired in a 14-game pointless streak, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him for offensive upside.
