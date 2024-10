Lauko managed an assist, four hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Lauko set up Kirill Kaprizov's empty-net goal with 34 seconds left in the game. That's not a scoring play that will pop up often, as Lauko is firmly in a fourth-line role in 2024-25. The 24-year-old forward has two points, 11 shots on net, 13 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across seven appearances.