Jakub Lauko News: First point since return

Lauko notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The helper was Lauko's first point in six appearances since he returned from missing a month due to a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old has resumed a fourth-line role, and given the Wild's reliance on the top six, it's unlikely Lauko makes much of an impact on offense moving forward. He's at five points, 24 shots on net, 25 PIM and 57 hits across 30 appearances this season.