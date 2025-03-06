Fantasy Hockey
Jakub Lauko News: Flipped back to Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 8:08pm

Lauko, Marat Khusnutdinov and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick were traded to the Bruins from the Wild on Thursday in exchange for Justin Brazeau.

Lauko was with the Bruins in the previous two NHL campaigns and was a third-round pick for them in 2018. The 24-year-old has had brutal season for injuries, which apparently was a concern for the Wild going forward. Lauko has just six points over 38 appearances and is unlikely to see anything more than bottom-six minutes if he checks into the Bruins' lineup.

