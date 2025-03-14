Jakub Lauko News: Grabs helper Thursday

Lauko notched an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Lauko earned his first point in three games since Minnesota traded him back to Boston at the deadline. The 24-year-old never had a chance to get comfortable with the Wild, as multiple injuries derailed his campaign. For the season, Lauko is at seven points, 30 shots on net, 79 hits, 31 PIM, 26 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 41 appearances. He's likely to remain limited to a bottom-six role for the remainder of this season.