Jakub Lauko

Jakub Lauko News: Scores in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Lauko scored a goal and added four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Lauko missed three games due to a lower-body injury, though the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off helped him avoid a longer absence. The 24-year-old has had an injury-plagued campaign -- this was the third time he's been forced out of the lineup. He hasn't been productive when he plays, contributing six points, 26 shots on net, 63 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-4 rating across 34 appearances.

Jakub Lauko
Minnesota Wild
