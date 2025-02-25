Jakub Lauko News: Scores in return

Lauko scored a goal and added four hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Lauko missed three games due to a lower-body injury, though the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off helped him avoid a longer absence. The 24-year-old has had an injury-plagued campaign -- this was the third time he's been forced out of the lineup. He hasn't been productive when he plays, contributing six points, 26 shots on net, 63 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-4 rating across 34 appearances.