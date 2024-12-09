Jakub Lauko News: Set to play Tuesday
Lauko (lower body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Tuesday against Utah, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Lauko will occupy a bottom-six role after missing the last six games. He has contributed two goals, two assists, 18 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 41 hits across 21 appearances this season. Lauko will likely replace Reese Johnson in Tuesday's lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now