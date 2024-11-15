Fantasy Hockey
Jakub Lauko headshot

Jakub Lauko News: TOI spikes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 4:40am

Lauko had two blocks, one hit and two PIM over a season-high 15:01 in Thursday's 3-0 win over Montreal.

Lauko and the rest of the forwards took extra shifts after Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello left the game with lower-body injuries. Lauko, normally a fourth liner, entered the game averaging just 10:15 TOI per game. For the season, he has two goals, two assists, 16 shots, 28 hits, 13 blocks, nine PIM and is minus-3 through 16 outings.

Jakub Lauko
Minnesota Wild
