Jakub Skarek News: Brought up from AHL
Skarek was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Monday.
The Islanders moved Marcus Hogberg (upper body) to injured reserve in a corresponding move. Skarek has a 5-11-1 record with a 3.22 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 20 minor-league appearances this season. With the Islanders set to play four times in six days, here's a chance Skarek could make his NHL debut if Hogberg and Semyon Varlamov (lower body) remain unavailable. However, Ilya Sorokin will handle most of the starts.
