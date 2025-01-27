Fantasy Hockey
Jakub Skarek News: Brought up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Skarek was recalled from AHL Bridgeport on Monday.

The Islanders moved Marcus Hogberg (upper body) to injured reserve in a corresponding move. Skarek has a 5-11-1 record with a 3.22 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 20 minor-league appearances this season. With the Islanders set to play four times in six days, here's a chance Skarek could make his NHL debut if Hogberg and Semyon Varlamov (lower body) remain unavailable. However, Ilya Sorokin will handle most of the starts.

