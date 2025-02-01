Jakub Skarek News: Set to start Sunday
Skarek will start Sunday on the road versus the Panthers, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.
Skarek will get the second half of a back-to-back after Ilya Sorokin took a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning on Saturday. Sunday's start will be Skarek's first career NHL appearance, and it comes against the defending champions, who won a 5-1 game over the Blackhawks on Saturday. Skarek should be faded by fantasy managers Sunday, given his inexperience and the challenge presented by the opponent.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now