Jakub Skarek News: Set to start Sunday

Skarek will start Sunday on the road versus the Panthers, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Skarek will get the second half of a back-to-back after Ilya Sorokin took a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning on Saturday. Sunday's start will be Skarek's first career NHL appearance, and it comes against the defending champions, who won a 5-1 game over the Blackhawks on Saturday. Skarek should be faded by fantasy managers Sunday, given his inexperience and the challenge presented by the opponent.