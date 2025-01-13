Fantasy Hockey
Jakub Skarek headshot

Jakub Skarek News: Shipped back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Skarek was returned to AHL Bridgeport on Monday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Skarek didn't suit up against Utah on Saturday, serving as the No. 2 option behind Marcus Hogberg while Ilya Sorokin (illness) was unavailable. The decision to return Skarek to the minors should be an indication that Sorokin will at least be healthy enough to fill the backup role when the Islanders face off with the Senators on Tuesday.

Jakub Skarek
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
