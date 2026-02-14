Jakub Stancl News: Earns three points in AHL win

Stancl scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Springfield's 8-6 win over Iowa on Saturday.

Stancl has four points over his last two games after going seven contests without a point. This was his first multi-point effort since a Dec. 6 hat trick. He has eight goals, seven assists and 51 shots on net over 36 appearances, and he'll likely continue to get development time in the AHL, as his offense isn't really at an NHL-ready level.