Jakub Vrana News: Can't crack lineup

Vrana has played in just two of 11 contests for the Capitals in January after sitting out Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

The Capitals are 9-0-3 over their last 12 games, so it makes sense that head coach Spencer Carbery would stick with a winning lineup. Vrana has 11 points over 25 appearances this season, but there's no telling when his next chance to play will be. Ethen Frank has taken over Vrana's spot on the third line and doesn't appear likely to give it up any time soon.