Jakub Vrana News: Chips in goal Friday

Vrana scored a goal on his only shot in Friday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Vrana put Washington up 2-0 at 16:11 of the middle frame by ripping one past Pyotr Kochetkov's glove side. The marker snapped a four-game goal drought for Vrana. The 28-year-old is filling a third-line role, but he saw only 6:48 of ice time in Friday's win. Vrana has made the most of his opportunities, as he's provided five goals and four assists while averaging 9:59 of ice time through 19 appearances.