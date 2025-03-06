Jakub Vrana News: Claimed off waivers

Vrana was picked up off waivers by the Predators on Thursday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Vrana logged just 26 games for the Capitals this season but was decently productive when he could break into the lineup. In those outings, the 29-year-old winger managed seven goals and four helpers, including three power-play points. Minutes shouldn't be as hard to come by for Vrana in the Music City, with Ozzy Wiesblatt in danger of being sent back to the minors to make way for Vrana.