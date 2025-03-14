Jakub Vrana News: Gets first goal with new team

Vrana scored a power-play goal on four shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

The tally was Vrana's first goal in three outings with the Predators since he was claimed off waivers from the Capitals. The 29-year-old has largely held onto a bottom-six role, though he may be pressured for playing time once Zachary L'Heureux (upper body) is ready to return from injured reserve. Vrana has eight goals, 12 points, 34 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-6 rating over 29 appearances in 2024-25.