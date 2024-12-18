Jakub Vrana News: Logs helper Tuesday

Vrana notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Vrana was scratched for 10 games between Nov. 23 and Dec. 14, but he's now played in consecutive contests. Vrana and Hendrix Lapierre are essentially in competition for the last spot in the lineup, which is the third-line left wing slot. For the season, Vrana has eight points, 20 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 18 appearances, so he shouldn't be expected to be a major fantasy contributor.