Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jakub Vrana headshot

Jakub Vrana News: Logs helper Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Vrana notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Vrana was scratched for 10 games between Nov. 23 and Dec. 14, but he's now played in consecutive contests. Vrana and Hendrix Lapierre are essentially in competition for the last spot in the lineup, which is the third-line left wing slot. For the season, Vrana has eight points, 20 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over 18 appearances, so he shouldn't be expected to be a major fantasy contributor.

Jakub Vrana
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now