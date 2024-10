Vrana posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Vrana has two points through four contests to begin 2024-25, which has been enough to keep him in the lineup as a bottom-six forward. The winger has added four shots on net and a plus-2 rating. Vrana's ice time is too limited to make him a reliable source of offense in fantasy, and it's unclear if he'll be able to play his way into a more prominent role.